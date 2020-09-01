ROCKFORD—A Rockford man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for allegedly making threats to a federal law enforcement officer.
Gianni Gaspare Anthony Cardenas, 25, faces two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to the indictment, Cardenas was interviewed by the law enforcement officer in February of 2018 about the possible whereabouts of a federal fugitive. Cardenas did not cooperate, but in June 2019, he emailed the law enforcement officer and asked to meet. The officer did not reply.
Cardenas then emailed the law enforcement officer twice in October of 2019 and in one email the allegedly threatened to kill the officer. Cardenas is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 16.