ROCKFORD—a Rockford man has been indicted for the shooting death of a man in April.
Preston V. Scott, 26, was indicted by a grand jury on the charges of first degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
On April 2, Rockford police were called to the 2100 block of Oregon Avenue where a shooting was reported. David Foley, 55, was found at the scene and he had been shot several times. Through an investigation, Scott was developed as a suspect.