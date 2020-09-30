ROCKFORD—A Rockford man was indicted by a Winnebago County grand jury on the charges relating to the death of his half-brother.
Skyler J. Warren, 26, is accused of causing the death of Andrew Warren, 32.
Skyler Warren was indicted on charges of first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and concealment of a homicidal death, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
On Sept. 11, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 3400 block of Prairie Road where Andrew Warren’s body was found. The cause of his death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head.
Skyler Warren was identified as the main suspect in the case. He is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Oct. 30.