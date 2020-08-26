ROCKFORD—A Rockford man has been indicted by a grand jury for attempted murder of his roommate.
Jacob Smith, 26, was indicted for attempted first degree murder, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
On March 13, Rockford police were called to Forest City Rehab on Arnold Avenue where a subject reportedly was not breathing. Witnesses said there was a fight between Smith and his 46-year-old roommate.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.
Attempted first degree murder carries a possible sentence range of six to 60 years in prison.