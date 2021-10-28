ROCKFORD—A Rockford man was convicted in federal court on Tuesday for robberies he committed in 2015.
Rickey Claybron, 35, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit robbery; three counts of robbery; one count of attempted robbery; two counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence following a seven-day trial.
Claybron’s offenses occurred in late October and early November 2015. Co-conspirators Deandre Haywood and Darnell Leavy previously pleaded guilty.
Robberies occurred at H&A Tobacco store in Rockford on Oct. 28, 2015; Advanced Auto in Rockford on Nov. 2, 2015; and the Shell Express store on Nov. 13, 2015. Claybron and his co-defendants are accused of an attempted robbery on Nov. 5 at Zake Convenience Store.
Claybron faces a maximum potential penalty of up to life in prison, up to 35 years of supervised release, a fine of up to $2.25 million, and full restitution. Sentencing for Claybron will be in held in February 2022.
On Feb. 22, 2019, Darnell Leavy pled guilty to attempted robbery. On June 4, 2019 he was sentenced to 139 months in prison.
On May 17, 2021, Deandre Haywood pleaded guilty to robbery. On Aug. 26 he was sentenced to 318 months in prison to be followed by a term of five years supervised release.