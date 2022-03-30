ROCKFORD - A Rockford man has been found guilty of the shooting death of a man over three years ago.
Nickles Parks, 29, was found guilty Tuesday of first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death after a jury return guilty verdicts on both counts. The trial presided over by Judge Ronald White.
Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 9200 block of Knapp Road in Winnebago, Illinois on Dec. 10, 2018 where they found the body of Jamie Stephens, 34, in a ditch off the roadway. Detectives determined that Parks was one of the last to have contact with Stephens. Officers found a 2011 Chrysler 300 that belonged to Parks hidden in a garage in Rockford, Illinois. After a thorough examination of the vehicle, it was discovered that on Dec. 07, 2018, Stephens died in that vehicle after having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. It was also discovered that Parks and Joshua Whittie were the other two occupants of the Chrysler at the time Jamie was shot to death.
Joshua Whittie, 22, had previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery in connection with the death of Stephens. He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.
First Degree Murder is a Class M Felony punishable by 20 to 60 years in prison. An additional 15 years is added onto any sentence imposed based on the defendant possessing a firearm. Concealment of a Homicidal Death is a Class 3 Felony punishable by two to five years in prison and is to be served at 50% consecutive to the murder conviction. The case is set for a status hearing on April 11.
The case was investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and the prosecution was handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Amy Ohtani and First Assistant State’s Attorney Kenneth Larue.