MADISON - A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin indicted a Rockford, Illinois man on the charge of escape on Wednesday.
Theodore Thurman, 25, is accused of failing to return to the Rock Vally Community Programs Center in Janesville, Wisconsin on Jan. 27 to continue serving the conditions of his confinement.
If convicted, Thurman faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita M. Rumbelow is handling the prosecution.
