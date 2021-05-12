ROCKFORD—A federal grand jury sitting in Rockford returned an indictment Tuesday against a Rockford man accused of robbing a bank in Rockford on April 7.
Demontrion Deshan Phillips, 27, faces one count of bank robbery, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney—Northern District of Illinois.
Phillips is accused of robbing the Midland States Bank, 1700 N. Alpine Road, Rockford, taking approximately $5,930.
He faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted of the offense.