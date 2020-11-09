ROCKFORD - A Rockford man faces multiple felony charges for his alleged connection to the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy on Oct. 15 in Rockford, according to the Winnebago County States Attorney's Office.
Octtayges L. Shanklin, 25, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, four counts unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a FOID and endangering the life of a child.
Tockford police responded to a home in the 800 block of North Court Street where it was reported the child was the victim of an accidental shooting. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
At a press conference, Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said the incident was one that "no family should have to endure. Gun safety around children is imperative to preventing accidental injury or death of a child. Responsible gun ownership saves lives. "