BELOIT - A Rockford man faces charges after a woman alleged he beat her and locked her in a room on Jan. 20 at a home on North Street, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Beloit police responded to the home following a report of a disturbance and talked with a woman who said Marcus T. Fossett, 39, punched her and choked her before barring her from leaving the home, the complaint said.
Fossett was arrested hiding in the basement of the home after a K9 unit was called to assist Beloit police in locating him.
Fossett is charged with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.