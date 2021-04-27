TOWN OF TURTLE — A Rockford man has been charged for leading a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper on a chase that reportedly reached speeds of 120 mph on Interstate 39/90, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Chase A. Scharre, 23, was allegedly observed driving a black SUV at 89 mph in a 70 mph zone near mile marker 181 on the interstate. The trooper attempted to stop the SUV that reached speeds of up to approximately 120 mph, the complaint said.
The vehicle was stopped after taking exit 177 and the vehicle began to emit white smoke, the complaint said.
The high-speed chase lasted around three miles and took around three minutes.