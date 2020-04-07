SOUTH BELOIT — A Rockford man faces charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at another motorist in a road rage incident on March 25 in South Beloit, according to South Beloit police command staff.
Gabriel M. Herrera, 18, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault after he and another driver got into a confrontation between Prairie Hill Road and Gardner Street on Illinois Highway 251.
Command staff said that during the incident, it was reported that the two vehicles made contact prior to the incident.
Herrera is being held at the Winnebago County jail. He will appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on July 9.
