SOUTH BELOIT—A Rockford man was arrested on March 4 in South Beloit following an alleged hit-and-run crash, according to the South Beloit Police Department.
Officers responded to the report of the hit-and-run at Blackhawk Boulevard and Oak Grove Avenue. Shortly after, the suspect vehicle was located and Dylan Flora, 29, was arrested.
He was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), driving while his license was revoked, no insurance, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and possession of a controlled substance.