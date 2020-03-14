ROCKFORD - A Rockford man faces charges of shooting four people at a Rockford apartment complex Friday morning.
Marcus Carter, 36, faces two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery by use of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, being an armed habitual criminal and violation of parole.
Rockford police were called to 4104 Auburn Street Friday morning where they found three male and one female shooting victims. Three of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and one male victim was in critical condition.
After an investigation, Carter was identified as a suspect in the case and was taken into custody Friday.
