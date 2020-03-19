ROCKFORD - A Rockford man is being accused of a residential burglary in rural Winnebago County.
Terry G. Yoho, 59, was arrested March 16 and is accused of a residential burglary in the 4300 block of Steward Road in unincorporated Winnebago County.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau has been investigating a string of residential burglaries in rural Winnebago County and evidence allegedly linked Yoho to the burglary on Steward Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.
Yoho is being held in the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford.
