JANESVILLE - A Rockford man is being accused of his fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 39/90 near the Humes Road exit Sunday morning.
Ronald L. Brown, 34,, was arrested following the crash, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release. State troopers were call to the scene shortly after 6 a.m. One of the vehicles was not occupied, but Brown later was found. The news release stated he showed signs of impairment and a field sobriety test was conducted. He then was taken into custody.