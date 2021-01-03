ROCKFORD - A Rockford man is being accused of firing shots at a car that was stuck in the snow on New Year's Day.
Eric Smith, 36, is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on the possible charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to a news release from the Rockford Police Department.
Rockford police were called to the 600 block of Mulberry at about 8:50 a.m. on Friday. Witnesses said they observed a person firing a gun at a vehicle that was stuck in the snow. The vehicle was struck several times and several bullet shell casings were found at the scene, according to the news release.
The suspect vehicle was found shortly afterward on North Winnebago Street and Smith was taken into custody.