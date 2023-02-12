ROCKFORD — Jack Gerard has been chiseling away at blocks of snow at the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition for 35 years, and he said on Saturday this would be his last year.
So, it was fitting that the title of his snow sculpting team’s creation was “A Sad Farewell.” This year marked the 37th Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition, so Gerard has missed only two competitions.
His teammates, Chris Mann and Eric Hoffman started sawing and chopping snow along with Gerard on Wednesday, trying to make his final sculpture in the competition fitting for. the veteran artist. A fourth team member, Brad Argyle, could not complete the competition due to health reasons.
Gerard and his teammates over the years have won 15 awards in the competition, including two first place awards and three People’s Choice awards. In his spare time, he also likes to create snow sculptures in his yard.
“I’ve done over 100 sculptures in my yard,” he said. “They have been animal against a tree and similar things — just a little more intricate than just snowmen.”
Even though the weather was a bit unpredictable this year, with some warm days and one rainy day, Gerard said it really didn’t cause to much of a problem.
“When it was warm, it was easier to cut away the larger pieces and when it rained, we covered it up with a tarp,” he said.
Danica Rogers of Rochelle, Illinois, was busy chopping away at her sculpture titled “Morsmordre,” which won third place in this year’s competition. This year marked her sixth year in the competition. She was working on the sculpture with her dad, Mark Rogers, and a friend, Kurt Wolter, who was filling in for an original team member who contracted COVID-19.
She said she keeps coming back because she enjoys working with her hands and seeing the other creations.
“It’s fun, if it’s not too windy or cold,” she said.
Up the road a ways, the team of Dalissa Moser, Doug Moser and Kyle Male were working on their sculpture titled “Slow Ride,” which was a snail riding on the back of a turtle.
The Mosers have been coming to the competition for three years and they earned the People’s Choice Award in their first year. They also enjoy the competition, and they don’t mind the cold weather.
“You just have to dress for it,” Doug Moser said about the weather.
There were 14 adult teams and 13 high school teams competing in Sinnissippi Park in Rockford this year. The first place winner will advance to the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship in 2024. The 2023 national competition was held Feb. 1 — 5 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
In the high school division, the Byron High School team, composed of Jessica Penrod, Maverick Galster, Rory Brown, Madison Lane and advisor Kathy Driscoll, were busy putting the finishing touches on their sculpture titled “Gnome’s Best Friend.”
The high school teams started on Thursday, but because of rain, they were delayed.
“We started three hours later than we had planned, and there was no snow on the ground for packing,” Galster said.
They had to use a nearby mound of snow that had been scooped up from the road, which was full of dirt, to they had to dig into the mountain of snow to find clean snow for packing on their sculpture.
“We had to mine for snow,” Penrod said.
The Hononegah High School team from Rockton, which normally enters in the high school division did not take part in the. event this year.
Winners in this year’s Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition were:
- First Place and People’s Choice — Windy City Snow for “Don’t Take the Bait.”
- Second Place — The Band of Misfit Boys for “Web Design.”
- Third Place — Two Blondes and a Brunette for “Morsmordre.”
- Committee’s Choice Award — Snow Daze for “Pulling Together.”
High School Division
- First Place, Artists’ Choice and Fred Gardner Award — Keith Country Day School for “B-Nice.”
- Second Place and People’s Choice — Rockford Christian School for “Bowler Bear.”
- Third Place — Byron High School for “Gnome’s Best Friend.”
- Linda White Spirit Award — Jefferson High School for “Wings of Freedom.”