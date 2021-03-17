ROCKFORD, Ill.—After more than 12 years as Chief of the Rockford Fire Department, Derek Bergsten has taken a new position as Fire Chief of the Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins, Colorado.
“The Rockford Fire Department has been my home for more than 27 years. I’m proud of the work the department has done during my tenure, including strengthening our team, improving our response and preparing for the future,” Bergsten said. “The Rockford Fire Department is a large part of my family and saying goodbye to this department and its people will be extremely difficult.”
Bergsten’s last day with the Rockford Fire Department will be May 7. The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will now start the process to hire a new Chief.
“Chief Bergsten has been an incredible asset to our City leadership team. Under his direction, the fire department has implemented innovative ideas, including the mobile integrated healthcare program, which has improved care for the citizens of this community,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “I want to thank him for his dedication to Rockford and for making our fire department one of the best in the state. I am sad to see him go, but know that this is a great opportunity for Derek and his family.”