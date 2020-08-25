ROCKFORD—A Rockford physician is being accused of dissemination and possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Dr. Frank M. Ventimiglia, 74, has been charged in a 27 count criminal complaint.
On July 20, the Illinois State Police were conducting an online investigation of offenders offering to share child pornography images. A forensic examination was conducted by Illinois Crimes Against Children, a division of the Attorney General’s Office. During the investigation, Ventimiglia was identified as a suspect and a search warrant was issued for his Rockford residence.
Dissemination of child pornography carries a possible sentence of six to 30 years in prison. Possession of child pornography carries a possible sentence of four to 15 years in prison.