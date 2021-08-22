JANESVILLE—A Rockford man now faces a felony charge after he reportedly brought a handgun into Beloit Memorial Hospital on July 24, according to a Rock County Circuit Court complaint.
At around 11 p.m. on July 23, a 17-year-old male victim reported being shot on Nelson Avenue. At around 2:09 a.m. on July 24, the victim was brought into Beloit Memorial Hospital for treatment.
After a review of security camera footage, police observed a vehicle that showed signs of being struck by gunfire. The driver of the vehicle was allegedly seen placing a handgun in his waistband before entering the emergency room.
A hospital security officer made contact with Devon L. Hardnett, 26, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle that dropped off the shooting victim. Hardnett allegedly fled from the security officer into a field nearby before returning.
Hardnett was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.