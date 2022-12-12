Sarah Hawthorne, left, a volunteer with Beloit Life Center, delivers a meal to homeless individuals who were being housed at a local motel in this file photo. Family Promise of Greater Beloit Executive Director Devin Blay-Stahl also is shown in the photograph.
BELOIT - As the temperatures begin to drop, concern about the welfare of homeless people increases and several agencies are trying to assist them during the winter months.
In Rock and Walworth counties, a count of homeless individuals who receive assistance such as emergency shelter/motel vouchers, transitional living programs, permanent supportive housing or rapid re-housing is reported twice a year, according to Jessica Locher, Executive Director at ECHO and head of the Homeless Intervention Task Force.
In the last count conducted in July by the Homeless Intervention Task Force, there were a total of 327 people in the two counties who have used one of the living center resources in the area, according to data Locher provided to the Beloit Daily News.
“We will have the next count on Jan. 25, 2023,” Locher said. “On a monthly basis (The Homeless Intervention Task Force) has an outreach program where we provide motel vouchers, shower vouchers and resources to people in need.”
The number of homeless individuals has risen, at least in the youth population, according to data provided by the School District of Beloit.
“In Beloit our school district has identified 392 students experiencing homelessness,” said Robin Stuht, homeless liaison coordinator at the Beloit School District. “We know homeless individuals are under-identified and that number is only the ones we are aware of.”
The school district has provided resources to help the student population who need it.
“There are care closets in every school building that include clothing, hygiene products and school supplies. We also have washers and dryers in five of our schools,” Stuht explained. “There are food pantries in three of our schools. Every school building has a social worker or homeless advocate to be the point person to help students and families experiencing homelessness.”
Including the school district, there are other organizations that provide resources to the homeless population. Individuals who are without a place to stay are forced to brave the elements and non-profits like The Overflowing Cup want to lend a hand.
“We provide warm clothes, sleeping bags, food boxes, hot meals every Wednesday evening and rides on a limited basis,” said Mark Archambault, Executive Director at the Overflowing Cup. "Gas cards for those living in their car are provided as funds are available. We also provide referrals to other agencies as well as drug and alcohol recovery programs. Addiction is a major cause of homelessness.”
The Overflowing Cup can be found at 1175 Madison Road in Beloit and can be reached at 608-365-0365.
One resource that is not currently available in Beloit is an emergency overnight shelter, according to Sarah Hawthorne, Executive Director of Beloit Cares.
Rock County Human Services is hoping to establish warming shelters that will let people stay overnight.
“Rock County Emergency Management Director, Sheriff’s Sergeant Sheena Kohler and Rock County Human Services are working with community partners to establish overnight warming shelters,” explained Jackie Revels, Coordinator of Homelessness Prevention at Rock County Human Services Department. “Once the warming shelters are activated a press release will occur.”
There are existing warming centers that are available to people in need during the day. Previous warming centers in Beloit have included the Beloit Public Library.
“Rock County's warming shelters typically open when temperatures drop below zero,” explained Beth Tallon, Community Action Public Relations Manager. “Otherwise, agencies like Community Action and local libraries are good places to warm up during regular business hours.”