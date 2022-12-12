Helping homeless
Sarah Hawthorne, left, a volunteer with Beloit Life Center, delivers a meal to  homeless individuals who were being housed at a local motel in this file photo. Family Promise of Greater Beloit Executive Director Devin Blay-Stahl also is shown in the photograph.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT - As the temperatures begin to drop, concern about the welfare of homeless people increases and several agencies are trying to assist them during the winter months.

In Rock and Walworth counties, a count of homeless individuals who receive assistance such as emergency shelter/motel vouchers, transitional living programs, permanent supportive housing or rapid re-housing is reported twice a year, according to Jessica Locher, Executive Director at ECHO and head of the Homeless Intervention Task Force.