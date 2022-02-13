Although blood donations have increased recently thanks in part to a marketing push calling for more blood donation in January, more still is needed, according to Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) Chief Operating Officer Heidi Ognibene.
“We want to have a seven-day supply and we don’t have it. We are sitting at a three-day supply,” she said. “If something were to happen it wouldn’t be OK,” Ognibene said.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center serves 13 regional hospitals including those in Beloit, Janesville, Edgerton, Walworth in Wisconsin as well as Rockford, Belvidere, Rochelle and Harvard in Illinois.
“If every hospital had a trauma, it could suck the supply dry,” she said.
Locally, RRVBC needs to see 800 donors per week to supply blood to the 13 hospitals in the region. Because blood has a short shelf-life, fresh donations must constantly be collected. The blood is often used for heart surgeries, patients who have been in accidents and who have had their surgeries go awry.
A blood shortage continues regionally and nationally. In other places in the country, Ognibene said hospitals aren’t doing elective surgeries due to the shortage. Fortunately, in this area, she said none of the hospitals have been told they have to postpone surgeries.
“People are supportive and are coming out to donate blood, but not to the degree we would like to see,” Ognibene said.
Ognibene said if the blood bank could get up to a seven-day supply it could look at sharing with other neighboring hospitals dealing with shortages.
“The hard thing is when you just have enough to fulfill your own needs, you can’t help others,” she said.
TIf every eligible donor makes two donations in 2022, the current blood shortage would be over, Ognibene said.
“If everyone would come in two times a year we would not have a blood shortage. We have a lot of people who give six times a year and we can’t maintain our supply. We are thankful for those who donate and we are asking more people to come out,” she said.
Part of the reason for the shortage is attributed to fewer people going out to donate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another challenge has been the resurgence of people going back out and getting caught up on their medical procedures which may have been postponed.
“More blood is being used because of the rush of people going back to the doctor all at once. They may have progressed more in their disease,” Ognibene said.
Blood transfusions are the most frequent procedure performed in hospitals, and it takes more than 33,000 donations each day to meet the need nationwide, according to ADRP, an international division of America’s Blood Centers. That’s because one out of every seven patients entering a hospital needs blood, but fewer than 10% of Americans are donors.
Individuals feeling healthy and well are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at rrvbc.org, on the myRRVBC app, or by calling 815-965-8751. Walk-ins are also welcome at one of the four RRVBC donor centers in Rockford, Belvidere, or Freeport, or at a mobile blood drive. Appointment slots open one month prior to any blood drive. People can call RRVBC at 815-965-8751 or visit RRVBC.org to schedule an appointment for any drive once the appointment window has opened.
Upcoming Beloit-Area RRVBC Mobile Blood Drives are as follows:
- Feb. 16, 12-6 p.m. at Beloit’s Rotary River Center
- Feb. 18, 10 a.m. -3 p.m. at Century 21 Affiliated in Janesville
- Feb. 21, 12-5 p.m. at South Beloit City Hall
- Feb. 24, 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m. at Bucciferro Family McDonald’s in Rockton on Quail Trail Dr. where donors receive two McDonald’s extra value meal coupons.
- Feb. 25 10 a.m.—2 p.m. at SwedishAmerican Stateline Clinic in Roscoe
- March 16, from 12-6 p.m. at Beloit Rotary River Center.
- March 22, 10 a.m.—2 p.m. at Bucciferro Family McDonald’s in Beloit on State St. All registered donors will receive the two McDonald’s extra value meal coupons.
- March 31, 12-6 p.m. as part of Roscoe ‘Battle of the Badges’ at the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Department. Police compete against firefighters for the most donations.
- April 5, 1-5 p.m. at Homecare Pharmacy in Beloit
- April 7, 3-7 p.m. at Luther Valley Lutheran Church in Beloit
- April 18, 12-5 p.m. at South Beloit City Hall
- April 20, 12-6 p.m. at Beloit’s Rotary River Center
- April 22, 10 a.m.—2 p.m. at First Congregational Community Church in Roscoe
- April 26, 1-6 p.m. at Central Christian Church in Beloit
- April 28, 9:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m. at Bucciferro Family McDonald’s in Rockton on Quail Trail Dr. All registered donors will receive the two McDonald’s extra value meal coupons.