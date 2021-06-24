BELOIT - Boaters in the Stateline Area are being warned about extremely low river levels on the Rock River due to dry conditions.
The Rock River at Rockton, Illinois, was at 3.7 feet Thursday. The river in Rockton has been at or below 4 feet since June 17, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) website.
The Rock River at Latham Park in Rockford, Illinois, was at 4.05 feet on Thursday.
In Wisconsin, the Rock River was at 3.2 feet at Afton. The Rock River was at 6.4 feet at Lake Koshkonong, according to the NOAA website.