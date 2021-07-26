BELOIT—Rock on the Rock will be back with music, free sweetcorn from Seneca Foods and lots of love.
The Christian music extravaganza will entertain crowds from 11 a.m.—10 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 10 a.m.—8 p.m. on Aug. 15. The two-day music fest will feature Christian bands in two days of fun, said event artist liaison Virginia Zinke.
“For music lovers, our headliner is Glenn Kaiser,” Zinke said.
Zinke noted that Billie St. John, lead guitarist and singer of the musical act Redemption Calling, opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd and worked with Honeytree and former members of Petra.
Zinke invites the community to enjoy the free music event made possible by musicians. Typically 300 to 400 people attend the two-day event.
“I’m hoping people will come out this year because this is an outdoor event. We have plenty of space at the park for social distancing,” Zinke said. “You can still wear your mask if you prefer.”
This year, Rock On The Rock will be held at the Harry Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park. There will be bands throughout the day with ministry and testimonies sprinkled in.
The Rock on the Rock schedule on Saturday is as follows: Rick Hobson and Friends at 11 a.m.; Bishop Willie Brooks at noon; Sacred Agent at 1 p.m.; Tino Sweet at 2 p.m.; Lisa Weyerhaeuser Band at 3 p.m.; Travis Lee Band at 4 p.m.; Reverence at 5 p.m.; Stan Riley at 6 p.m.; Todd Anthony Joos and the Revelators at 7 p.m.; and Glenn Kaiser at 8 p.m.
The Sunday lineup is as follows: Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dave Fogderud; Eric Frazier at 11 a.m.; Enter at noon; Joey Halbur at 1 p.m.; Centrifical Force at 2 p.m.; David Ellington at 3 p.m.; P.U.S.H. Worship Band at 4 p.m.; Nicole Kelley at 5 p.m.; and Redemption Calling at 6 p.m.
Bands are coming from other states as far away as Indiana and Pennsylvania.
People can contact Zinke if interested in volunteering at the Overflowing Cup or Rock on the Rock at 608-365-0365. For more information visit http://overflowingcup.org.