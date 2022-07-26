BELOIT—Beloit will rock the night away—actually two nights—as the Rock on the Rock music event returns to Riverside Park in August.
The Overflowing Cup which celebrated its 48 year anniversary in April, is celebrating another milestone.
The organization will be hosting and staffing the 48th annual Rock on the Rock event on Aug. 13 and 14.
“This is a family event that we host every year to celebrate Beloit and music,” said Mark Archambault, executive director and associate pastor of The Overflowing Cup Total Life Center. “Rock on the Rock is a gift to the community and I look forward to connecting with the community every year.”
Rock on the Rock is a two-day music and arts festival held at Harry Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park. The pavilion is located at 1160 Riverside Drive in Beloit.
“We started hosting the event at Riverside about 15 to 20 years ago, but the original Rock on the Rock was hosted at Horace White Park 48 years ago,” Archambault said.
The event itself will be free with donated food and snacks available for guests to enjoy. The food also will be free to enjoy, but donations are accepted.
The food and snacks were donated by local restaurants that wish to remain anonymous, according to Archambault. The event itself is staffed and funded by the Overflowing Cup.
There will be fewer artists this year, but that means each artist will have more time to play, Archambault noted.
The Overflowing Cup is traditionally a Christian Coffeehouse Concert Venue.
Two artists performing at the event don’t fall in the genre of Christian or Gospel music, but promote positive lyrics.
“Earth to Clark and Zach D speak to a wider audience, but still promote a good message,” Archambault said. “The Earth to Clark’ group plays a mix of rock, hip-hop and rap while Zach D, plays a mix of acoustic rock and rap.”
Other artists that will perform Saturday include The Beautiful Agenda, Rick Hobson, Beacon Music Ministry, the Tom Mathey Band, Brianna Price and Nicole Kelley.
Sunday will kick off with morning worship with Pastor Dave Fogderud, Archambault and The Corndogs.
Sunday’s performances will include David Ellington, Earth to Clark, Zach D, George Nicholson and Dan Mueller.
Looking towards the future, the second location of the Overflowing Cup is expected to be ready in early Spring of 2023.
When the Overflowing Cup originally announced the second location that will include an International Jesus Museum and Archive, the staff expected to move in this summer. Problems with the new location pushed the project back several months, according to Archambault.
The second location will be located on Liberty Avenue, which will be the new location for live performances and concerts.
The original location on Madison Road will still be operational and will provide counseling and rehabilitation. Outside of the performances and worships, the organization has provided counseling, rehabilitation and community meals out of the coffee shop.
The Overflowing Cup claims to be the oldest continuously operating Christian Coffeehouse Concert Venue in North America.