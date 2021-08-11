BELOIT—The band lineup has been updated for the Rock on the Rock Christian music festival to include Mrs. Wisconsin Elite Royalty International Ambassador 2021 Cheryl McCrary.
The festival, which features free sweetcorn, will entertain crowds from 11 a.m.—10 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m.—8 p.m. Sunday.
This year, Rock On The Rock will be held at the Harry Moore Pavilion at Riverside Park. There will be bands throughout the day with ministry and testimonies sprinkled in the programs.
McCrary is the current Mrs. Wisconsin Elite Royalty International. She was recently sashed and crowned to win several pageant titles including the International Ambassador, International Spokesmodel and International Volunteer.
She also received plaques for best social media presence, spirit award, heart of service award, three model citizen awards as well as first place ribbons for best eyes, best smile, best hair, best personality and best interview, according to her biography.
McCrary desires to be a “voice for the voiceless” with her platform mission advocating human trafficking prevention and awareness. To help throughout the pandemic she launched her new campaign, “Hands of Hope—Be A Blessing—Leave A Legacy of Love.” Her musical genre includes blends of jazz, standards, love ballads, holiday favorites, patriotic medleys, covers, light rock, country and traditional church songs.
McCrary said she’s been singing at Rock on the Rock for more than a decade and has performed at the Overflowing Cup. Her husband, Mike, is her drummer. At the event she will be giving away prizes including care packages and some free CDs.
She will also have CDs for sale. A portion of the proceeds are donated to Human Trafficking Charities and Ministries.
She said those with the Overflowing Cup have a heart for outreach, which is critical following COVID-19.
“This will be a very timely way to reconnect with the community as we are trying to move forward in a positive way,” she said.
The festival, she said, is a great way to encourage people through music and testimonies as hearing what others have gone through and have overcome is inspiring.
McCrary will share the story of her recovery from an infection, H. pylori, which led to damage to her vocal cords. She had contracted H. pylori in Hawaii after eating pork with a portion she didn’t realize was under cooked. She didn’t develop symptoms until several years later when she found herself struggling to sing.
Following medical treatment, she was not to talk or sing for two months. She fully recovered to speak and sing again and often shares her story.
The Rock on the Rock schedule on Saturday is as follows: Rick Hobson and Friends at 11 a.m.; Bishop Willie Brooks at noon; Sacred Agent at 1 p.m.; Tino Sweet at 2 p.m.; Lisa Weyerhaeuser Band at 3 p.m.; Travis Lee Band at 4 p.m.; Cheryl McCrary at 5 p.m.; Stan Riley at 6 p.m.; Todd Anthony Joos and the Revelators at 7 p.m.; and Glenn Kaiser at 8 p.m.
The Sunday lineup is as follows: Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. with Pastor Dave Fogderud; Eric Frazier at 11 a.m.; Enter at noon; Joey Halbur at 1 p.m.; Centrifical Force at 2 p.m.; David Ellington at 3 p.m.; P.U.S.H. Worship Band at 4 p.m.; Nicole Kelley at 5 p.m.; and Redemption Calling at 6 p.m.
People can contact Overflowing Cup or Rock on the Rock at 608-365-0365 or visit http://overflowingcup.org for more information.