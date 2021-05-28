BELOIT — Thor Davis is taking his lifelong passion for music to the next level, as the 26-year-old guitarist has opened his own music store.
“I’m looking to have a cool shop, a good rock n’ roll vibe, just a cool local guitar shop,” Davis said.
Davis is the owner of Paradise Guitar and Repair, located at 431 Park Ave., which offers stringed instruments, accessories, amps, lessons and more. New inventory is being added over time to help build out the storefront.
Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The store had a soft opening last week, Davis said.
The new storefront is a continuation of the longtime local guitar shop, Paradise Guitars, which has been in business for 35 years. The prior building on Inman Parkway is set to become part of a new Kwik Trip facility, as current owner Mike Johnston is retiring.
The last day business for the old Paradise guitars storefront located at 921 E. Inman Pkwy. will be this Saturday, May 29. The store will be open from noon until 5 p.m. Everything must go, and all items are on sale.
A grand opening at the new Paradise Guitar and Repair store is being planned for Tuesday June 1 at 431 Park Ave. The store is open from noon until 7 p.m.
Growing up, Thor Davis spent many weekends at the former storefront, where his dad, Jim, worked for about 20 years.
“I kind of grew up there, hanging around the shop as a kid,” Davis said.
Being around the store led to a job opportunity down the line. Seven years ago, Davis started working at the shop while also helping out with teaching lessons and repairing instruments as time went on. On weekends, he would help run the store.
“It was a really good experience working with Mike. I’ve known him since I was a kid. He was like an uncle to me,” Davis said.
At the new store on Park Avenue, longtime guitar instructor Rick Zillhart is also continuing to teach lessons. He’s been giving lessons for more than 30 years, since 1988.
“You can’t get a better part time job, really,” Zillhart said. “I like the connection to music with students and their parents. I’m just thrilled to still be able to do it.”
Zillhart said he met Johnston when the former Paradise Guitars store was located on Shirland Avenue in the 80s. Gary Phillips, who owned the business with Johnston for many years, retired about five years ago.
Over time, Zillhart said it has been rewarding to see the business grow and move to new locations around Beloit.
Having a local guitar shop is good for the community, he said, because it helps give players of all ages and levels a chance to get involved without having to drive to bigger cities.
In the new digs, Zillhart said he’s excited to have a larger teaching space with natural lighting.
The new instructional rooms are about three times the size as the old rooms.
Especially after taking a 9-month break due to COVID-19, Zillhart said it feels great to be back teaching music.
Zillhart said he is excited to see Davis run his own store after working with his father for a long time.
“Thor learned everything he could through osmosis,” Zillhart said. “It’s a business that’s beginning to come together. He’s doing a great job. So far, so good.”
Davis said he is excited about the new location partly due to being located near downtown amidst a revival of entertainment and local businesses.
Fixing guitars for customers is one of his favorite parts about the job.
Sometimes, clients will bring in a guitar they aren’t sure can be fixed, and giving it back in good condition is a rewarding feeling.
“It’s a night and day difference,” Davis said.
Giving lessons to local youth is another fun thing about working with guitars.
“Working with kids who are really passionate is extremely rewarding. Seeing students grow and love it is the best thing. They just light up and they soak in every bit of information almost like a sponge,” Davis said.
A number of well-known musicians have also visited Paradise Guitars at the Inman Parkway location, Davis recalls. For example, Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick would come through occasionally and was friendly with the staff.
Some former employees have gone on to become famous guitarists such as Matthew Lee, Davis said.
Davis also remembers taking trips to Nashville, Tennessee to represent the business at music events while meeting all sorts of musicians.
And when the Sonic Boom rock festival was held in Janesville from 2014 to 2017, Davis said the old store would be very busy for days afterwards as the rock shows spurred local interest in the music scene.
Looking ahead to the future, Davis said he is grateful for the opportunity to carry the local business forward.
“It’s exciting. I’m getting a lot of community support,” Davis said. “I’m gonna give it my best go.”