JANESVILLE—The Ad Hoc Advisory Committee on the Future of Rock Haven will be holding a public listening session on the state of Rock Haven nursing home at 6 p.m. Wednesday via a Zoom virtual meeting.
The meeting was developed by committee member and County Board Supervisor Yuri Rashkin and called by committee chair and County Board Supervisor Mary Mawhinney.
Members of the public who wish to speak at this meeting are asked to pre-register by sending an email to countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us by noon on Wednesday. Speakers will be limited to five minutes, but may be asked follow-up questions by committee members. The public may also submit written comments to the same email address, which will be shared with committee members and made a part of the record of the meeting.
The meeting can be accessed through the county’s website as well as through Zoom.