JANESVILLE - The Rock County Veterans Service Department offices will be closed Oct. 17 - 21 due to training of veterans services officers.The staff will be going to the Wisconsin County Veteran Service Office Association conference.The staff will respond to any messages that people leave once they returne to the office. People can contact the office with any questions or concerns.Rock County Veterans Service has offices at 51 S. Main St. in Janesville and at 61 Eclipse Center in Beloit.