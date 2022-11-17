ROCK COUNTY- If you’re looking for fun during a weeknight in Rock County, luckily there are many bars, restaurants and other places that offer trivia nights and/or events that test knowledge and give a reason for friends to get together.
BELOIT
The Rock Bar & Grill at 101 Maple Ave. in Beloit has been having weekly trivia nights for around seven years. The bar/grill will usually have “general” trivia questions which range from basic science questions to questions on hard rock music.
Questions will range from, “How many equal sides are there on a scalene triangle?” to “What color is the character Woodstock from the cartoon Peanuts?” They’ve also done themed trivia nights with focuses on topics like the Harry Potter movie series.
The Rock restarted trivia nights this November and plans to continue the fun nights until the end of February. Married couple Trisha and Jacob Johnson have hosted trivia nights for the last couple of years. Trisha Johnson used to work at the Rock, and previously ran it on her own. Trisha said it's a fun thing to do as a date night for her and her husband.
The Rock holds trivia nights every Wednesday night from 6 - 8 p.m. They offer $3 off appetizers and $1 off all drinks during the event.
Trivia Night at Beloit Memorial High School
Beloit Memorial High School’s Academic Decathlon Team is hosting its third trivia night fundraiser. The fundraiser is set for 5 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Beloit Memorial High School cafeteria.
Tickets are $10 per person and there will be opportunities to buy concessions, bid on raffle baskets and participate in a 50/50 raffle, besides participating in the trivia night itself.
BMHS teacher Dustin Rondeau hosts the trivia nights and comes up with multiple categories including music and movies. This year one category will be the American Revolution, one of the subjects the academic decathlon team is studying this year. Rondeau teaches social studies for ninth and tenth graders at Beloit Memorial High School.
Samantha Hoppe, advisor of the Academic Decathlon Team, said the students study seven subjects each year and compete against other schools. To help with travel costs and more, they hold a couple fundraisers each year.
Hoppe teaches world history for tenth grade students and both psychology and AP psychology for eleventh and twelfth graders. Hoppe is in her eighth year of teaching.
The Beloit team made nationals last year. Just last week the team had its regional competition where it placed 24th out of 50 teams. There are about 30 students on the team in ninth to twelfth grades. Hoppe adds that students with any GPA can participate in academic decathlon.
Last year’s trivia night saw about 50 people participate, Hoppe is hopeful more will come this year. There will be gift card prizes for the top three winners.
EVANSVILLE
The Night Owl Food & Spirits at 189 E. Main St. in Evansville has been hosting trivia nights for about three years now. The restaurant has trivia nights every Thursday from 7 - 9 p.m. unless it falls on a holiday.
Travis Ardisson is house manager of the family business which he owns with his brother and father. The family uses a company called American Pub Quiz which hosts the trivia nights. The company will usually do general trivia which ranges from sports, Disney or world history.
The restaurant gives out gift cards for first, second and third place.
“We're pretty busy for our trivia nights,” Ardisson said. “We usually average anywhere from 12 to 18 teams. We don’t really put a cap size on it. There's always at least one team with 10 people, or some teams with two people.”
JANESVILLE
Barkley’s Burger, Brews & Dawgs at 2710 W. Court St. in Janesville has had trivia nights since 2017. Al Meehan, Barkley’s manager, said they’ve had trivia theme nights and trivia on Sunday afternoons, too.
General trivia nights are every Thursday night from 6:15 to 9 p.m. and tend to be very busy. There will be about 10 to 12 teams and teams can hold 2 to 10 people. Trivia is every Thursday unless it falls on a holiday.
Barkley’s have a $6 gyro special Thursdays as well as drink specials. Meehan said Barkley’s gives out $60 in gift cards to the top 3 winners. $30 to first place, $20 to second and $10 for third place.
Rock County Brewing Co. at 10 N. Parker Drive, Suite 160, in Janesville also holds trivia nights from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
The brewery has had trivia for the last four years and offers cash prizes for first through third places: $25 for first, $15 for second and $10 for third. Owner John Rocco said they’ve had success and it's something different during the week.