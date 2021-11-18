JANESVILLE—The Rock County Parks Division is buying Camp Indian Trails from the Boy Scouts of America Glacier’s Edge Council for $3.4 million, according to a statement released Wednesday.
Camp Indian Trails is a 178-acre property comprised of three parcels northwest of Janesville.
“Opening this wonderful property to the public will prove to be a tremendous investment, “ Rock County Board Chairman Rich Bostwick said in a news release. “Generations to come will look back at this acquisition as being both wise and foresighted.”
Created in 1946, the camp provided outdoor recreation, camping and educational opportunities for Boy Scout troops in southern Wisconsin. The camp has developed to include trails, campsites, lodges and cabins, and a man-made lake.
“Protecting the environment has been an integral part of the Boy Scouts of America since our founding, and we were dedicated to finding a new partner that appreciates everything this beautiful piece of property has to offer,” Glacier’s Edge Council Scout Executive Ron Timmons said in a news release. “We are excited Rock County has purchased Camp Indian Trails and that the land will be enjoyed by local residents and youth groups like our own for years to come.”
Rock County Parks Division and the Glacier’s Edge Council are expected to complete the sale in the coming months. The sale is contingent on final approval by the Rock County Board of Supervisors.
It is anticipated that at least a portion of the purchase3 price will be covered by some of the $31 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding the county is expecting.