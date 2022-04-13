BELOIT—A new Sexual Assault Response Team, consisting of law enforcement officials and service providers is hoped to help recognize needs and fill gaps in services for sexual assault survivors.
Kelsey Hood Christenson, program director for the Sexual Assault Awareness Program and director of survivor empowerment services with Family Services, said the Rock County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) has been in the works since 2019. However, the process of bringing the program together slowed down once the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, all parties are ready to move forward with the program.
A memorandum of understanding signed by the member agencies was announced Tuesday.
“The response to sexual assault survivors is in a very holistic way,” Hood Christenson said. “It will provide opportunities for improvement in training if needed and identify gaps in services.”
Law enforcement agencies are important to the team since they would be some of the first people to identify survivors of sexual assault. Law enforcement agencies involved in the Rock County Sexual Assault Response Team are the City of Beloit, Town of Beloit, Clinton, Edgerton, Evansville, Janesville and Milton police departments, as well as the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Other member agencies include Family Services, which includes the Sexual Assault Recovery Program, Mercyhealth Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, the Rock County District Attorney’s Office and the YWCA of Rock County.
“This is going to be a collective move. The intention is to build relationships (between the member agencies),” Hood Christenson said.
No funding has been allocated for the team, as each member agency has its own funding sources. However, Hood Christenson said they would explore funding options if a matter was identified that needed funding.
She said it is fitting that the Sexual Assault Response Team formation was announced now, since April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Family Services of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois offers a variety of services to sexual assault survivors including parenting support, therapy and counseling, legal advocacy and community outreach.