JANESVILLE - The 2022 real estate property and personal property tax bills for Rock County are being mailed. The tax bills will also be on Rock County’s website, www.co.rock.wi.us
The first installment of the 2022 tax bills are due by Jan. 31. Please read your tax bill to see if you pay to the County Treasurer or your Local Treasurer.
Property owners who pay to the County Treasurer can find the office at 51 S. Main St., Janesville, on the second floor. There are two Tax Payment Drop Boxes. Business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays.
Checks or money orders art to be made payable to the Rock County Treasurer and include all tax id numbers with amounts that you are paying on each property. If paying by mail or bill pay, the mailing address is 51 S. Main St., Janesville, WI 53545. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope if you would like a receipt mailed back to you. To pay online visit www.co.rock.wi.us click on Departments, Treasurer, Paying Property Taxes, Payment Options GovTech Services Inc. website. There is a fee for using this method of payment electronic check, debit card, or credit card. Or call 1-855-912-7625 and follow the voice prompts.
For questions, please call 608-757-5670 listen to the voice message and stay on the line.