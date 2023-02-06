People who know Tony Farrell Sr. are familiar with this phrase, which he has repeated numerous times over the past 50-plus years. In the last half-century, he has spread the word about the warning signs of someone who is contemplating suicide, as he has serves as volunteer executive director of the Rock County Suicide Prevention and Safety Series.
Farrell recently announced he will retire from his volunteer position on March 1. A resolution honoring Ferrell for his decades of work in suicide prevention and other volunteer work is scheduled to go before the Rock County Board of Supervisors at its Feb. 23 meeting.
Farrell, 74, of Janesville, said he decided to retire because he was afraid as he gets older, he may not hear the phone ring when someone was reaching out to him for help. He and his family discussed his thoughts of retiring during the holidays.
"It was a family decision," he said.
He said he and his wife of 54 years, Londa, will be enjoying some down time, but they will continue to be involved in projects in the area. Farrell said he is involved in research for exhibits for Historic Auto Attractions Museum in Roscoe.
Farrell began his journey of volunteering to help others when he served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. While at Fort Carson, Colorado, he volunteered to help soldiers who were returning from Vietnam and who were suffering from trauma.
"They received professional help of course, but I was asked to look after some of the guys," Farrell recalled. "Basically I was being a good listener."
When he returned to Rock County in 1970, he continued his volunteer work. He began working with the coroner's office and other agencies, and soon he was going to schools, civic groups and churches to give presentations on what to look for in people who may be considering doing harm to themselves.
"I have had some people tell me they went to one of the presentations and they recognized the signs I was describing in a loved one," Farrell said.
He also said there have been some who have asked him how much taxpayer money went to his programs and presentations. He was proud to answer "not one red cent."
"I pay all my own expenses. I pay for my own programs," he said.
Farrell notes that there have been some advances in suicide prevention in recent years. One advancement occurred last July when the 988 National Suicide Prevention line was established. There also is the Rock County Crisis Intervention line at 608-757-5025, and of course there is 911. The people staffing all of these hotlines are very well trained and dedicated to helping people in crisis, Farrell said.
Farrell was inducted into the Rock County Hall of Honor in 2014. In 2022, he was honored by the Rock County Sheriff's Office by being presented with the Citizen's Award, honoring his multiple volunteer activities.