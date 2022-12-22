Snow removal downtown Beloit
City of Beloit crews were out plowing streets Thursday morning as a winter storm moved across the Stateline Area. Thursday’s snowstorm is expected to be followed by a few days of bitter cold and high winds, making for dangerous travel conditions.

BELOIT—Snow plows were out scraping and salting the roads in the Stateline Area Thursday while sporting events were being cancelled and government offices were closing early due the snow storm that caused travel concerns in the region.

The storm is expected to be followed by frigid temperatures, high winds and some areas of drifting snow.