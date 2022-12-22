City of Beloit crews were out plowing streets Thursday morning as a winter storm moved across the Stateline Area. Thursday’s snowstorm is expected to be followed by a few days of bitter cold and high winds, making for dangerous travel conditions.
BELOIT—Snow plows were out scraping and salting the roads in the Stateline Area Thursday while sporting events were being cancelled and government offices were closing early due the snow storm that caused travel concerns in the region.
The storm is expected to be followed by frigid temperatures, high winds and some areas of drifting snow.
A winter storm warning was issued by the National Weather Service. The warning remains in effect in Rock County until 6 a.m. Saturday. Total snow accumulation was expected to be up to 4 inches in Rock County.
Beloit declared a snow emergency Thursday, which will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday.
No vehicles or trailers are to be parked in city streets during the snow emergency.
A snow emergency also was declared on Thursday in the Village of Clinton, which will remain in effect until noon on Saturday.
The snow is to be followed by three days of bitter cold lasting through Christmas day.
Friday will be cold and windy with high temperatures around 1 degree with west winds around 25 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill readings will range from 26 to 26 below zero. Friday night will bring areas of blowing snow and lows around 4 below zero with west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill readings are expected to be around 16 to 26 mph.
Saturday will bring patchy blowing snow with a high of around 7 degrees. West winds will be at 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings are expected to be around 16 to 26 below zero. Saturday night, lows will be around 3 below zero. Blowing snow will continue.
Christmas day will bring a high temperature of only about 9 degrees. There is a 20% chance of snow Sunday night. Low temperatures will be around 3 below zero.
Monday’s high temperature will be around 15 degrees and lows Monday night will be around 1 degree below zero.
Temporary warming sites are available throughout Rock County for those seeking shelter from the bitter cold. Temperary shelters include:
- Beloit Health System, 1969 W. Hart Road, Beloit, Mondy through Sunday
- Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd, Beloit, Monday through Thursday 7 a.m.—9 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m.—5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m.—5:30 p.m.
- Gifts Men’s Shelter, 1025 N. Washington St., Janesville Monday through Sunday by appointment only.
- Edgerton Public Library, 101 Albion St., Edgerton, Monday—Thursday 9 a.m.—8 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m.—5 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m.—3 p.m.
- Hedberg Public Library, 316 Main St., Janesville, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.—8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.—5 p.m.
- Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St., Janesville, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m.
- Orfordville Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St., Orfordville, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.—5 p.m.
- Brodhead City Hall, 1111 W. 2nd Ave., Brodhead, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m.
- Milton City Hall, 710 S. Janesville St., Milton, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.—4:30 p.m.; Feriday from 8 a.m.—noon
- Milton Public Libraery, 430 E. High St., Milton, Munday and Tuesday, 10 a.m.—8 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m.—6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m.—4 p.m. ; Sunday from 1—4 p.m.
- Eager Free Public Library, 39 W. Main St., Evansville, Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m.—7 p.m.; Friday from 9:30 a.m.—6 p.m.; Saturday from 9:30 a.m.—1 p.m.
- Footville Village Hall, 261 N. Gilbert St., Footville, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.—1 p.m.