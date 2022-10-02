hot Rock County Sheriff's Office to host Coffee with a Cop events Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 2, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - The Rock County Sheriff's Office will host Coffee with a Cop events to meet with members of the public on Wednesday in Janesville and Edgerton.The sheriff's office will team up with Edgerton Police Department staff to hold a Coffee with a Cop event from 8 - 10 a.m. at Cafe on Main at 1102 N. Main St. Edgerton.The sheriff's office will hold another event from 7 - 9 a.m. at Bessie's Diner at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, 1716 W. Airport Road, Janesville.The events will allow residents to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know law enforcement officers in a relaxed atmosphere. The event is meant to foster open communication. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rock County Sheriff's Office Coffee With A Cop Edgerton Police Department Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Bessie's Diner Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now 4-year-old dies in Beloit traffic accident 9-year-old boy hit by car in Janesville Construction project planned on Prairie Hill Road in South Beloit Beloit School District superintendent finalists talk equity, staff shortages and more Plans for homeless facility in Beloit outlined Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime