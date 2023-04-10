Rock County Sheriff Curtis Fell has announced the following promotions and retirement of sheriff’s office staff.
Promotions
- Matthew Jacobson was promoted to Captain on January 3, 2023 and assigned to the patrol nureau. For the past 12 years, Jacobson has held the rank of sergeant, most recently assigned to the Special Investigations Unit. He has served at the sheriff’s office for nearly 22 years. Jacobson earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology — Criminal Justice. He completed the Federal Bureau of Investigation — Law Enforcement Executive Development Association earning the Trilogy Award for Leadership Development.
- Allen Peters was promoted to sergeant on January 4, 2023 and assigned to the Correctional Services Division. Peters was hired November 15, 2021 as a Deputy Sheriff. Peters earned a Bachelor of Science in History. He has nearly nine years of law enforcement experience, previously being employed by Albany Police Department and Green County Sheriff’s Office.
- Steven Fraser was promoted to a correctional supervisor on January 5, 2023. He is currently assigned to third shift in the Correctional Services Division. Fraser earned his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Fraser has six years of service and was hired as a Correctional Officer in November 2013.
- Riley Bendorf was hired as a deputy sheriff on January 9, 2023. He is currently attending the Law Enforcement Academy at Blackhawk Technical College. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Bendorf previously held the rank of correctional officer, starting his career at the Sheriff’s Office in July 2020.
- Nicholas Brown was promoted to captain and assigned to the Correctional Service Division on February 2, 2023. For the past six years, he has held the rank of sergeant, most recently assigned to First Shift Jail. Brown has served at the sheriff’s office for 15 years. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Social Science from Central Michigan University. Brown completed the School of Police Staff and Command through Northwestern University.
- Nathan DeBoer has been promoted to Sergeant effective February 5, 2023 and is assigned to second shift in the Correctional Services Division. He earned an Associate of General Studies from Central Texas College. DeBoer was hired as a Deputy Sheriff in November 2009. He was a K9 Unit, partnered with Sasha, for nine years.
Retirements
- Niles Boeche retired from the Sheriff’s Office on January 2, 2023. He was hired as a Correctional Officer on April 11, 2005. He was promoted to Deputy Sheriff on May 30, 2011. He served at the Sheriff’s Office for over 17 years. Rory Ruble retired from the Sheriff’s Office on January 7, 2023. Ruble was hired as a Correctional Officer on August 26, 1991. He served at the Sheriff’s Office for over 31 years.
- Brent DeRemer retired from the Sheriff’s Office on February 1, 2023 after over 32 years of service. DeRemer most recently held the rank of Captain assigned to the Community Corrections Bureau. He was hired on June 13, 1990 as a Correctional Officer at the Sheriff’s Office. He was promoted to the ranks of Deputy Sheriff, Sergeant and Captain.
- Jason Harding will retire from the Sheriff’s Office on April 14, 2023 as a Deputy Sheriff. He was hired as a Correctional Officer on February 2, 1991. He has served the ranks of Correctional Officer, Deputy Sheriff and Sergeant over his 32 years of service.
- Darrell Knutson will retire from the Sheriff’s Office on April 14, 2023 as a Deputy Sheriff. He was hired on April 22, 1991 as a Correctional Officer. He has held the ranks of Correctional Officer, Deputy Sheriff and Detective over his 32 years of service.