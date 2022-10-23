Two candidates are seeking the office of Rock County Sheriff after current sheriff, Troy Knudson, announced he will not seek another term.
Curtis Fell, a Democrat, and Craig Keller, an Independent, were interviewed by the Beloit Daily News to get their views on various issues.
Curtis Fell
Curtis Fell, 52, of Beloit, has been in law enforcement for 30 years - 28 of those years being with the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
He started working in law enforcement in Ozaukee County in 1992. After his father, Terry Fell, left the sheriff's office to become Beloit police chief, Curtis Fell joined the sheriff's office in the corrections department. He worked his way up through the ranks, being promoted to captain in 2010. He has works as a patrol officer, in water rescue, in accident reconstruction and he has overseen law enforcement officer training.
"All of that broadens your horizons," Fell said. "I have been around the sheriff's department since I was born."
Fell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee and a graduate degree in management from Cardinal Stritch University.
Fell said he believes he has the experience and familiarity with the sheriff's office to make for a smooth transition.
He believes the new jail and sheriff's office expansion project will bring many benefits to the community, law enforcement and the jail inmates.
The $96 million project would include more space for mental health services and drug abuse rehabilitation and treatment services for inmates, Fell said. These services will help those being released from jail to lead more productive lives and not commit further crimes.
In Illinois, and in other states, action has been taken to reform laws regarding bail. Fell said bail is a complicated issue.
"I can understand bail reform and wanting to make it more fair, but it's not a black-and-white issue," he said. "I do believe the judge should have more discretion."
Craig Keller
Craig Keller, 56, of Footville, worked with the Rock County Sheriff's Office for 18 years before retiring in 2019. He is a U.S. Army veteran, serving three years active duty and five years in the Army Reserve. He has been a volunteer firefighter with the Orfordville and Footville fire departments. He has worked with the Endres and Endl Security company and he currently is a self-employed carpenter.
He earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Blackhawk Technical College. He joined the Rock County Sheriff's Office in 2001 in the corrections department.
He decided to run for sheriff's as an independent candidate because he believes the country is severely divided by politics right now.
"My personal belief is that the sheriff is to serve everyone and should not be tied to any political party," he said. "For me, it's more about communication. We don't have to agree 100% on everything. We can find a middle ground."
He believes the jail expansion project should have been discussed a little more with the people of the county. He also believes the project could have been done in two phases.
Keller said he is in favor of making Rock County a Second Amendment Sanctuary. He said this is intended to prevent the federal government from infringing on the constitutional rights of the people of Rock County. He said he was not sure how a Second Amendment Sanctuary would be established, but he assumes it would require approval by the county board.
Regarding bail reform, Keller said taking away bail is not the answer.
"For me it's a real simple solution - If you don't want to pay bail or be put in jail, then don't commit the crime," he said. "Everyone has different circumstances and I don't have all the answers. It's something that needs to be looked at."