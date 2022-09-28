JANESVILLE—Candidates for Rock County sheriff Curtis Fell and Craig Keller touched on topics including the jail construction project, body cameras and the drug overdose crisis during a candidate forum on Wednesday.
Both men have years of experience in the sheriff’s office and in law enforcement.
Fell has been with the sheriff’s office for 28 years. His father, Terry Fell, served in the sheriff’s office and Curtis Fell’s son currently is a patrol deputy with the sheriff’s office, making him the third generation of his family serving in the sheriff’s office.
Keller started with the sheriff’s office in 2001 and served until retiring in 2019. He also was raised in a law enforcement family as his father worked in law enforcement in Brodhead and Monticello. He also has served as a volunteer firefighter in Footville for 30 years.
Regarding the $96 million construction project to improve the Rock County Jail and offices in the sheriff’s office, Fell said it will have a great impact on inmates and the staff. He said there will be space for inmates to get addiction counseling and mental health services, as well as computers so they can work toward gaining a GED or conduct job search activities.
Keller said the construction project has the potential to allow the sheriff’s office to be of greater service to the community. He said he does not know everything about the project, but is interested in it. Regarding inmate drug treatment, he said he would like to see the sheriff’s office reach out to non-profit agencies in the community so they can support inmates with their problems once they are released.
Both candidates were asked what changes may be needed in the sheriff’s office.
Keller said it is important to get more in tune with the communities. He said he would like to form a citizen’s committee to work on how the sheriff’s office can better work with the communities in the county.
“We have got to get back to being community oriented,” he said.
Fell said the sheriff’s office is doing a good job of reaching out to communities, noting that deputies and staff go out to many community events. He did admit the sheriff’s office needs to work on diversity among its staff.
“We need to do a better job of recruiting people of color,” Fell said.
The candidates were asked about body cameras that are used by sheriff’s office personnel and the training that went into their use.
Fell said body cameras have brought a great change in the sheriff’s office. He said they have become a big part of officer training and accountability.
“They have made a substantial difference in the ways we do things, in a positive way,” Fell said.
Keller said he was not with the sheriff’s office when body cameras were issued to deputies, but he was there when cameras were put in patrol officer’s vehicles and he sees them as a positive program.
“I think they are really helpful. The cameras promote transparency,” he said.
However, he noted that the public needs to understand the dynamics of law enforcement and there may be a need for educating citizens. He said the public may see a video of a deputy engaging a suspect and come to a conclusion without considering the training and education they went through regarding encounters in potentially dangerous situations.
The candidates also were asked about drug overdoses and in particular the dangers of fentanyl, and how they would address this problem in Rock County.
Keller said it could be beneficial to get former drug addicts to talk to people currently struggling with substance abuse and explain how they can get out of their cycle of drug dependence. He said many addicts don’t have the support they need and the programs they enter don’t work for them. He said busting dealers alone won’t solve the problem.
“Sure, you can take the drug dealers off the streets, but there are four or five other dealers waiting to take their place,” he said.
Fell said drug overdoses are a serious problem, but there has to be a combination of enforcement and recovery programs for the drug addicted individuals.
“There has to be a cohesive effort,” Fell said.
The candidate forum was organized by the League of Women Voters of Beloit and Janesville, and the NAACP Beloit Branch. The general election will be held Nov. 8.