The Rock County Jail has worked to ensure safety measures are followed regarding COVID-19 and has worked with agencies such as HealthNet of Rock County to immunize inmates and staff.

JANESVILLE—Candidates for Rock County sheriff Curtis Fell and Craig Keller touched on topics including the jail construction project, body cameras and the drug overdose crisis during a candidate forum on Wednesday.

Both men have years of experience in the sheriff’s office and in law enforcement.