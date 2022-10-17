BELOIT - Craig Keller, independent candidate for Rock County Sheriff, will hold a community meeting from 6 - 8 p.m. Oct. 26 in the community room at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

Keller will discuss in impact on crime, his vision for future law enforcement, the $96 million Rock County Jail expansion, the impact of Illinois' new SAFE-T Act and more.

