Debris litters a neighborhood in Springdale, Ark. on March 30. The devastation left by tornadoes that plowed through this community is a reminder to residents in Wisconsin to prepare emergency plans in case of tornadoes.
Flip Putthoff - member, The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Gov. Tony Evers has declared April 4—8 as Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin.
Rock County officials are encouraging local residents to take this week to prepare for the increased risk of severe weather and tornadoes that occur during the spring and summer months in the Midwest.
In 2021, there were 41 tornadoes that touched down in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
This is well above the previous average of 23 tornadoes across the state.
Tornadoes typically occur during the spring and summer months. However, that doesn’t stop them from occurring any time of year. In 2021, Wisconsin had 10 tornado touchdowns reported in just one day.
On April 7, Wisconsin will conduct its annual statewide tornado drill. At 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., everyone is encouraged to practice for a weather emergency by going to their designated shelter location.
If there is severe weather expected anywhere in the state on April 7, the drill would be postponed to April 8.
During the drill times, the National Weather Service will conduct NOAA Weather Radio tests, which can be heard if actively listening to a weather radio at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
Ready Wisconsin offers the following safety reminders:
• Create an emergency plan and practice it.
• Know where designated shelters are located at home, work, and school, and be ready to go there when a tornado warning is issued.
• Have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe weather such as an NOAA Weather Radio, local media, and smart phone apps.
• If you have a mobile device, make sure it is enabled to receive Wireless Emergency Alerts. On many devices, that option is available in the settings menu.
• Keep up to date on the daily forecast for your area.
• Create an emergency kit for your home. Find tips for building a kit at