JANESVILLE—A free legal assistance program is available to Rock County residents who are facing eviction, and the service already has helped over 30 clients since June.
In 2021, alone there were 17,727 evictions in the state of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Eviction Data Project.
“Many people facing eviction or those who are about to face a filing don’t have the resources for legal help,” said Alexis Camacho-Stedman, a paralegal for Legal Action of Wisconsin. “Our services provide free legal assistance to people facing eviction.”
In September of 2021, The Rock County Board of Supervisors granted $148,000 to Legal Action of Wisconsin.
The Rock County Board of Supervisors allocated funds distributed by the Department of Human Services to contract Legal Action of Wisconsin. The free service is offered to low income families in Rock County facing evictions.
“These funds were granted in September and can potentially be allocated again the following year,” Camacho-Stedman noted. “Our involvement in Rock County does not have an expiration date and depends on the funding in the coming years.”
In June 2022, the program kicked off in Rock County as Attorney Aaron Stroede and Paralegal Alexis Camacho-Stedman started taking on walk-in clients at ECHO Inc. in Janesville.
ECHO Inc., stands for Everyone Cooperating to Help Others, and is located at 65 S High St.
ECHO provides many services, including the legal help provided by Legal Action of Wisconsin, and specializes in emergency services for low income families and individuals.
ECHO offers a food pantry, emergency renters assistance, rapid-rehousing and many more services.
ECHO gives the office space to both Stroede and Camacho-Stedman to meet with clients to discuss their legal matters. Walk-in hours are available from 9—11 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Camacho-Stedman and Stoede can help clients who are about to face a filing for eviction or have already been filed,” said Rachel Fox Armstrong, Development and Communications Manager for Legal Action of Wisconsin. “Stroede and Camacho-Stedman can help clients settle matters outside of court and also in court.”
Thirty-three Rock County residents have so far been helped by Camacho-Stedman and Stroede, since June.
“We are currently helping several clients facing potential eviction,” Camacho-Stedman noted. “We have had a high success rate of coming up with an agreement between the client and the property owner, in favor of the client.
Those who want to make appointments can call the intake phone number at 885-947-2529. This number is consistently answered and is a way to get information if Stroede and Camacho-Stedman are unavailable.
Stroede and Camacho-Stedman also can be reached by calling their direct phone number at 608-208-4223, but it might be harder to reach them through this number compared to the intake number.
Legal Action of Wisconsin is located in 39 counties in Wisconsin.