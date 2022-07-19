Alexis
Alexis Camacho-Stedman, paralegal for Legal Action of Wisconsin, takes walk ins at ECHO Inc. in Janesville Monday through Wednesday.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

JANESVILLE—A free legal assistance program is available to Rock County residents who are facing eviction, and the service already has helped over 30 clients since June.

In 2021, alone there were 17,727 evictions in the state of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Eviction Data Project.

