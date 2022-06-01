JANESVILLE—Rock County residents are being asked to participate in the Community Food Access Survey which can be found on the Rock County Public Health Department’s website through June 15.
The survey will help the Rock County Public Health Department gather community views on the current food availability within the county, along with other challenges community members may be facing in gaining access to healthy foods. The information is hoped to improve food access in Rock County.
“Over the past five years, Rock County has seen a decrease in the number of available grocery stores. With the rising cost of food and the seeming decline in community resources, hearing the voice of community members will help identify community needs and strengths. This will help increase access to healthy foods for all community members,” said Courtney Nathan, Public Health Strategist for the Rock County Public Health Department.
According to Feeding America, food insecurity affects over 10% of the Rock County population. Over 17% of children under the age of 18 are food insecure. Access to quality food is a fundamental need for all county residents. Access to affordable quality foods can help to prevent and decrease hunger, stress, and chronic diseases. Rock County Public Health Department and its partners are actively working to improve the food environment for all county residents. If you would like to help improve food access in your community, please complete this interest form to receive more information. (https://forms.office.com/g/4tGaaT3EtQ).