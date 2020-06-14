Rock County reported fewer than a dozen new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to data provided to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
To date, a total of 754 cases and 21 deaths have been reported in Rock County. Between Friday and Sunday, 10 new cases and no deaths were reported by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Last week also marked eight days since a new virus-related deaths was reported in the county, health department data shows.
Sunday also marked the third time since June 6 the county’s daily virus positivity percentage was at 1%.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 956 cases and 30 deaths; Green County reported 75 cases and one death; and Walworth County reported 471 cases and 17 deaths, according to state data.
A total of 240 cases and one death were reported on Sunday in Wisconsin, bringing the statewide total to 22,758 cases and 691 deaths.
Over on the Illinois side of the border, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 35 new cases and no new deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 2,765 cases and 78 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 515 cases and 18 deaths and DeKalb County reported 466 cases and 13 deaths. McHenry County reported 1,788 cases and 84 deaths; Ogle County reported 224 cases and four deaths; and Stephenson County reported 223 cases and five deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data on Sunday shows.
Across Illinois, IDPH reported 672 new cases on Sunday and 19 virus-related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 132,543 cases and 6,308 deaths.
