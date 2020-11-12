Rock County reported 154 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday as Wisconsin reported its highest single day case count, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
A total of 7,114 cases and 58 deaths have been reported in Rock County since last spring. On Thursday, the Rock County Public Health Department reported 2,274 cases remain active in the county and 4,782 people have recovered from the virus. A total of 52,105 people have tested negative for the virus.
A new data tool released this week by DHS lists Rock County as having a “critically high” activity level of COVID-19 along with 64 other counties in the state. Wisconsin has 72 counties.
“Far too many of our communities are in a dire situation,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “To put the new data in perspective, Wisconsin is now seeing more average cases per day than New York City did at the peak of its surge last spring.”
Rock County has a seven-day positivity rate of 29.5%.
As of Thursday, Dane County reported 20,590 cases and 57 deaths; Green County reported 1,302 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 4,522 cases and 40 deaths, DHS data shows.
Across Wisconsin, 7,497 new cases and 58 additional deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 293,388 cases and 2,515 deaths. To date, 13,771 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 76.3% of cases have recovered and an estimated 22.8% of all cases remain active, per DHS data.
Winnebago County reported 221 cases and no additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 14,197 cases and 203 deaths. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 19.1% and a recovery rate of 97.4%.
As of Thursday, Boone County reported 2,861 cases and 29 deaths; DeKalb County 3,739 cases and 44 deaths, Ogle County reported 2,033 cases and nine deaths and Stephenson County reported 1,868 cases and 16 deaths, IDPH reports.
Across Illinois, 12,702 new cases and 45 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the statewide total of 536,542 cases and 10,477 deaths. The state has a seven-day test positivity rate of 13.9% and a recovery rate of 97%.
Across the United States, 10,314,254 COVID-19 cases have been reported and there have been 241,069 deaths due to the virus, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker website.