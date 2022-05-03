The cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have not only increased among domestic flocks, but cases have increased among the wild bird population, across the country. As of April 26, 34 states have reported positive cases of HPAI or bird flu.
Rock County has reported cases among both domestic flocks and wild birds.
The HPAI has a significant impact on both the commercial and wild bird populations going into 2022. The last time avian influenza cases were reported in domestic flocks in Wisconsin was in 2015.
The Forest Preserve of Cook County announced an outbreak of HPAI, at Baker’s Lake near Barrington, Illinois on April 14.
“The Forest Preserves of Cook County estimates that more than 200 (waterfowl) have died in the past week (at Baker’s Lake),” The Forest Preserve of Cook County reported in a news release.
In the same location, perching birds such as songbirds, sparrows and finches all tested negative for the virus, according to the Forest Preserve of Cook County.
“It was shocking to see what happened near Barrington and we have stepped up precautions in case of another outbreak,” said Candy Ridlbauer, CEO of Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education Center.
Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education Center is located in Love Park Illinois. They have taken in wild birds such as owls, eagles, raptors and other birds of prey for medical assistance and recovery.
“We have been lucky enough not to see any positive cases through our doors,” Ridibaur said.
She said the bird flu seems to infect waterfowls, eagles and ducks for the most part.
The United State Department of Agriculture (USDA) has a running list of the species in each county that have reported HPAI cases.
The following cases were found in April 2022.
In Wisconsin there were several types of wild birds infected in a total of 15 counties.
Rock, Sheboygan and Dodge county have found positive cases for Canadian geese.
Tundra swan, Cooper’s hawk, mule swan, snowy owl and wood duck are among the bird species that have been infected in Wisconsin, in various counties.
In Illinois, there were 18 positive wild bird samples found compared to Wisconsin’s 26.
Will County found a bald eagle population infection as well as several Canadian geese cases.
Sangamon and Champaign counties also found positive Canadian geese populations infected.
Uniquely, Illinois has found a positive mallard case in Champagne in March.
“Infected birds can show neurological symptoms such as spasms,” Ridibauer said.
“Wild birds can be infected with HPAI and show no signs of illness. They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus,” the USDA said in a press release in April. “(We) anticipate additional avian influenza detections will occur in additional states as wild bird surveillance continues into the spring.”
Nine counties in Wisconsin have reported avian influenza in either commercial or backyard domestic flocks. Those counties are Rock, Jefferson, Columbia, Polk, Sheboygan, Barron, Fond du Lac, Oconto and Racine.