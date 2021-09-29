BELOIT—On Wednesday, Rock County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and no death. To date, a total of 18,703 cases and 198 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
There were 17,743 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 762 active cases. There were 13 people hospitalized in the county as of Sept. 28, which is up from 10 on Sept. 27.
The case rate is 247 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 63.2% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine. Eligible people are those age 12 and older.
In Walworth County, 51.1% of residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 47% have completed the vaccination process.
As of Wednesday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,532. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 16, and the seven-day average state positivity rate was 7.8%.
As of Wednesday, the latest data available, there were 1,096 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.1% of them on ventilators.
There are 53.6% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series, or 3,122,926 people.
As of Wednesday, Winnebago County’s positivity rate was 3.9%, which is decreasing as well as its case rate of 172.7 per 100,000 people which is lower than that of Rock County. There is 45.8% of the county that is fully vaccinated. The average age of someone with COVID-19 in the county is 37.9, which is going up.
On Sept. 24, the IDPH reported 21,787 new cases in Illinois, including 239 additional deaths since reporting Sept. 17. More than 80% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 63% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated. Of Illinois’ total population, almost 68% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 53% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 17-23, 2021 in Illinois is 3.7%.
A total of 185,537,265 people in the United States have been fully vaccinated and 3.68 million people in the nation have received an additional dose since Aug. 13, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. About 64.5% of the U.S. population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 55.9% of the population have received both doses of vaccine.
There have been 43,169,823 COVID-19 cases in the nation since the pandemic began and 691,517 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
The IDPH recommends everyone six months of age and older get the seasonal flu vaccine. All flu vaccines this season are quadrivalent, meaning they will offer protection against four flu strains—an H1N1-like strain, H3N2-like strain, and two B strains.