COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Stateline Area as Illinois and Wisconsin officials urge people to stay home if possible ahead of the holidays.
Rock County reported 450 COVID-19 cases and one additional virus-related death over the weekend, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
On Sunday, Rock County reported its highest single-day case total as 306 new cases were reported, bringing the countywide to 7,707 cases and 60 deaths, data from the Rock County Public Health Department shows.
In Beloit, the city council could take action tonight to extend COVID-19 safety restrictions. The requirements outline masking and social distancing parameters for the city.
As of Sunday, Dane County reported 21,720 cases and 61 deaths; Green County reported 1,390 cases and five deaths; Walworth County reported 4,793 cases and 43 deaths.
Wisconsin reported 6,058 cases and 12 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 312,369 cases and 2,637 deaths. A total of 14,381 people have been hospitalized across Wisconsin as 69,594 cases remain active. The state has a recovery rate of 76.9%.
Across the state line, Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Haney issued a disaster proclamation due to rising rates of the virus in the community. The proclamation positions the county to access federal funding and support in the pandemic fight.
“The disaster declaration also emphasizes the critical condition of the health of the community that Winnebago County is currently facing in this phase of the pandemic.” said Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell.
As of Nov. 13, 14,421 cases and 206 deaths have been reported in Winnebago County. The county has a seven-day test positivity rate of 19.2% and a recovery rate of 97.5%.
As of Sunday, Boone County reported 3,045 and 29 deaths; DeKalb County reported 4,002 cases and 44 deaths; Ogle County reported 2,196 cases and 14 deaths and Stephenson County reported 1,997 cases and 17 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
The IDPH reported 10,631 cases and 72 additional deaths across Illinois on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 573,616 cases and 10,742 deaths.
The statewide seven-day test positivity rate is 14.8% with a recovery rate of 97%.