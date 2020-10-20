Five additional City of Beloit workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in quarantine.
A news release issued Tuesday said “a few” of the employees had contact with the general public, but were wearing personal protective equipment.
A total of 17 city employees have tested positive for the virus since mid-May.
Rock County reported its 39th fatality due to COVID-19 as the county recorded 85 new cases on Tuesday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
In total, Rock County has reported 4,191 cases and 39 deaths since March. A total of 45,071 negative tests have been reported as 2,791 people have recovered and 1,361 cases remain active, the health department said.
Forty-three percent of all Rock County COVID-19 cases are of people under the age of 35. The county reported 29 hospitalizations at Rock County hospitals, as 28% of tests processed on Tuesday came back positive. Rock County has a seven-day positivity average of 39%, while statewide the seven-day test positivity average is 12%.
As of Tuesday, Dane County reported 12,821 cases and 46 deaths; Green County reported 828 cases and four deaths; and Walworth County reported 3,114 cases and 36 deaths.
Across Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 4,591 cases and 33 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 178,482 cases and 1,633 deaths. Public health officials stressed the eye-popping numbers reported Tuesday were from multiple days that went unreported due to IT maintenance to the statewide virus data monitoring system.
In Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 109 new cases and three additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 9,096 cases and 169 deaths. The county has a seven-day test positivity average of 12.7% and a recovery rate of 96.8%.
As of Tuesday, Boone County reported 1,687 cases and 25 deaths; DeKalb County reported 2,138 cases and 42 deaths; Ogle County reported 1,089 cases and seven deaths and Stephenson County reported 820 cases and seven deaths, per Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data.
Just over two weeks after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced new restrictions on Region One, that includes Winnebago County, the governor announced tighter restrictions for Kane, DuPage, Kankakee and Will counties on Tuesday as virus cases continue to climb. The new restrictions will take effect on Friday.
The IDPH reported 3,714 new cases and 41 additional deaths, including two Winnebago County residents, a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s. The statewide total is 350,875 cases and 9,277 deaths. The state’s seven-day test positivity average is 5.5%.